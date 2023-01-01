F. Murray Abraham issues 'sincere and deeply felt apology' following sexual misconduct allegations

F. Murray Abraham has apologised over a report suggesting that he was fired from the TV show Mythic Quest due to sexual misconduct allegations.

Earlier this week, editors at Rolling Stone reported that The White Lotus actor was let go from the Apple TV+ show last April following two allegations of misconduct.

The 83-year-old addressed the allegations and apologised for his behaviour in a statement to multiple outlets.

"This is a sincere and deeply felt apology," he said in the statement. "Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me."

According to Rolling Stone, the Amadeus actor was given a warning after the first complaint and ultimately fired from the series after a second complaint was brought to the attention of Rob McElhenney, the co-creator, star and executive producer of Mythic Quest.

Representatives for Lionsgate Television, which produces the comedy series, previously said in a statement, "We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not comment on personnel actions."

Abraham played C.W. Longbottom, the head writer of the fictional Mythic Quest video game, in the first two seasons of the show. When the series returned for the third season in November, Longbottom told his colleagues via a letter that he had been diagnosed with a terminal illness and had decided to drive off the side of a cliff.

Addressing Abraham's absence ahead of the third season, McElhenney told reporters, "It's a bummer to not have Murray in this season. But we recognize that C.W. is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him."