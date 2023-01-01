Kevin Spacey to face four-week trial in June over alleged sex offences

Kevin Spacey will stand trial over 12 sex offence charges at the end of June.

The American Beauty actor appeared in Southwark Crown Court in London via video-link on Friday for a hearing relating to his upcoming sex offence trial. From his undisclosed location, the 63-year-old, real name Kevin Spacey Fowler, spoke only to confirm his name and that he could hear the proceedings.

During the 15-minute hearing, details of the trial were set. It is scheduled to last four weeks and take place at the same court from 28 June. Spacey remains on unconditional bail until the trial.

The House of Cards actor stands accused of 12 alleged offences against four men, which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

In July 2022, Spacey pleaded not guilty to five charges - four counts of sexual assault and one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent - relating to claims by three men. In January this year, he pleaded not guilty to seven additional charges - three counts of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent - relating to one man.

During a hearing in January, it was decided that the charges would be combined into one trial rather than two separate ones.