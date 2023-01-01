Caitlyn Jenner announces mother's death

Caitlyn Jenner is mourning the death of her mother Esther.

The former Olympian and reality star announced on Instagram on Friday that Esther passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

"I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully. Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life. I will miss her tremendously. She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you mom," she wrote.

Caitlyn, 73, also posted two photos of Esther, including a happy snap of them during her 95th birthday celebration.

Esther, who made appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and I Am Cait, hit headlines last year when she called the Kardashian family's new reality TV show The Kardashians "the most senseless thing I have ever watched".

A representative for Caitlyn subsequently issued a statement to Page Six in which she revealed Esther was "senile".

"Caitlyn's 96-year-old mother is senile. She lives alone in a home," the rep said. "All comments related to the Kardashian and Jenner children are that woman's own opinion and were hurtful for Caitlyn to read about in the press."

Esther's grandchildren, including Kylie, Kendall and Brody Jenner, have yet to publicly comment on her passing.