Alec Baldwin working on Rust documentary

Alec Baldwin is working on a documentary about the 'Rust' shooting.



In October 2021, the 65-year-old actor and producer was holding a Colt .45 handgun during rehearsals when it accidentally discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.



Now, Baldwin - who resumed shooting the movie at Yellowstone ranch in Montana last week - is working on a documentary about the film with 'Last Days in Vietnam' and 'Ethel' director Rory Kennedy, Variety reports.



This is the second documentary about the tragic incident, as director Rachel Mason and producer Julee Metz are also shooting a documentary about Hutchins with the cooperation of her husband Matthew Hutchins.



Production on 'Rust' is expected to finish by the end of May.



Attorney Melina Spadone said: “The production will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition. Live ammunition is — and always was — prohibited on set. Each and every one of us is wholeheartedly dedicated to sharing Halyna’s vision and paying tribute to her artistry."



Souza said, "Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team is joining former cast and crew to complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud."