Comedian Barry Humphries dies

Barry Humphries, known for playing Dame Edna Everage, has died.



The Australian comedian passed away on Saturday at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney. He was 89.



"He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit," his family said in a statement to The Sydney Morning Herald. "With over 70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.



"His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted. Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of art in all its forms.



They concluded: "His passing leaves a void in so many lives. The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on."



Humphries was hospitalised in February after suffering a hip injury. He was readmitted last week after his condition began to deteriorate.



Born in Melbourne, Humphries pursued a career in the arts in the late '50s and early '60s, and appeared in numerous productions on London's West End.



However, it was with the satirical stage revues that he found his calling, and he returned to Australia in 1968.



In addition to playing Dame Edna, Humphries was also known for his Sir Les Patterson and Sandy Stone alter egos.



The star was married four times. He is survived by his current wife Lizzie Spender and 10 grandchildren.