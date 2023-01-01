Kylie Jenner certain she would do well on TV show Survivor

Kylie Jenner is adamant she has what it takes to do well on a TV competition show like Survivor.



In an interview for the latest issue of HOMME Girls magazine, the make-up mogul was asked whether she would consider appearing on another reality series alongside Hulu's The Kardashians.



Kylie insisted she would never leave her family's hit show but liked the idea of tackling an adventure programme.



"(No, I wouldn't do Survivor right now). But. I think I would be good at it," she said.



And while she doesn't believe she has any "secret skills", Kylie shared that she isn't afraid of taking on a challenge.



"I feel like I'm really good at everything that I put my mind to," the 25-year-old continued, noting that she believes in the power of manifestation. "I do, to some degree. I think the energy you project with your thoughts is very powerful."