Brett Goldstein recalls 'surreal' White House visit

Brett Goldstein struggled to stay present during his recent visit to the White House because the experience was "so surreal".



The British comedian, who is best known for playing Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, joined his castmates Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Toheeb Jimoh, and Brendan Hunt at the White House in March. They sat down with U.S. President Joe Biden before Sudeikis gave a speech about mental health awareness in the press briefing room.



Reflecting on the experience in a cover interview with Variety, Goldstein admitted his mind struggled to comprehend the opportunity.



"It's so surreal. I have to really work to tell myself, 'Be present and enjoy this amazing thing,'" he said. "Because your brain is almost disassociating going, 'This doesn't make any sense. I'm walking into the Oval Office, and there's Mr. President and First Lady Dr. Biden.' Your brain is like, 'What the f**k is happening?'"



The cast appeared at the White House to promote the third season of Ted Lasso, which is currently streaming. Before it premiered, Sudeikis indicated this season will be its last, and accordingly, Goldstein wishes that was not the case.



"I really do get that it's a hard decision. Because it's this wonderful thing, and these three seasons feel really perfect. Do you gamble? Do you leave the table? Or do you keep going because you have more?" he explained.



However, he objected to the notion that the creative team at Ted Lasso wanted to finish the story before it went downhill.



"I'm like, 'No, it wouldn't get s**t. Because it's a really good f**king group of people who care about it. Jason's a f**king genius. No way we'd make something s**t. Because why would we suddenly be s**t? Like, 'Oh maybe it would go downhill.' Why? Have we suddenly all gotten s**t at our jobs?" he argued.



Ted Lasso is now streaming on Apple TV+.