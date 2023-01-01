Sofia Richie weds Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie has married Elliot Grainge in an extravagant ceremony held in the South of France.

The model/designer and record executive tied the knot at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes in front of a number of friends and family members on Saturday.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, Sofia walked down the aisle on the arm of her father, music icon Lionel Richie, while Elliot was accompanied into the venue by his dad, Universal Music Group boss Lucian Grainge, and his second wife Caroline.

For her big day, Sofia wowed in a custom-made white halterneck gown from Chanel that was embellished with white and iridescent beads.

The dress also had "S&E" sewn into the fabric in blue thread to represent something blue.

"I am so excited," the 24-year-old told Vogue at her final fitting. "(It's) because I'm marrying Elliot, I know that sounds cheesy - but he is the man of my dreams."

Celebrity guests included the likes of Sofia's older sister Nicole Richie and her husband Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, and Paris Hilton.

Sofia and Elliot, 30, got engaged in April 2022 after dating for a year.