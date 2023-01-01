Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn to divorce

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn are getting divorced.



Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the German model announced that she and the Magic Mike star had decided to part ways after two years of marriage.



"Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce. We will continue our relationship as friends and co-parents to our angel Luca," she wrote, referring to the couple's 21-month-old daughter, Luca.



Toni concluded: "Please respect our privacy during this sensitive time. Thank you."



Alex, 33, has not yet commented on the news.



The English actor popped the question to Toni, 30, in 2019 and they wed in October 2020. After welcoming their daughter, the pair held a second wedding ceremony in Greece in June 2022.



In a previous interview with Vogue Germany, Toni opened up about the moment she discovered that she was pregnant.



"What was my very first reaction when I found out that I was pregnant? I think the first word that came to me was 'finally!'" she recalled. "I was very, very, very excited."