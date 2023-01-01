Emily Ratajkowski reacts to snaps of her kissing Harry Styles going viral

Emily Ratajkowski has reacted to photos showing her kissing Harry Styles going viral.

Last month, the model/entrepreneur was snapped locking lips with the As It Was singer on a street in Tokyo, Japan.

Reflecting on the images during an interview for the May 2023 issue of Vogue Spain, Emily insisted she finds the interest in her personal life at the moment to be "very bizarre".

"It's very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them," she commented. "I'm just a person who's gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship, so this is the first time in a long time that I've been in a dating stage.

"Not that I'm surprised, but it's a tiny slice of my life," the brunette beauty continued. "Most of my life is focused on my son and my work. But I guess these issues don't inspire the same flashy headlines. The invasion of private aspects is very hard for me."

Emily was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard - the father of her two-year-old son - from 2018 until their separation last July.

Most recently, the 31-year-old has been linked to the likes of Eric André and Pete Davidson.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Emily maintained that there is no awkwardness between herself and Harry's ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. The pair dated between January 2021 and November 2022.

"I feel bad for Olivia, because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions," she stated, labelling any feud rumours to be "an unfortunate issue".