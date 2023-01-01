Shannen Doherty files for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko

Shannen Doherty has filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years, Kurt Iswarienko.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Charmed star revealed to a Los Angeles court on Friday she and her husband of 11 years had split in January this year - and now she was requesting to make it official.

“Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option,” a representative for the actress, Leslie Sloane, told the outlet. “You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved.”

In the documents, Shannen requested spousal support and specifically requested no spousal support be awarded to Kurt.

After filing the divorce request, Shannen took to Instagram with a cryptic post reading, “The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and respect.”

Kurt and Shannen married in October 2011. They did not have any children together.

Before marrying Kurt, Shannen was previously married to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994 and to Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003.