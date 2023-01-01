Joe Cole to lead Nightsleeper thriller series

Joe Cole has been cast in the upcoming BBC thriller series Nightsleeper.

The Peaky Blinders actor has signed on to star opposite Alexandra Roach in the real-time thriller series created by Nick Leather.

Nightsleeper is set on a sleeper train from Glasgow to London while a government agency desperately tries to intervene in the rapidly-escalating events onboard.

According to the official synopsis, Cole and Roach play two strangers, one onboard the train and one not, who must save the lives of the passengers as the train hurtles towards "what might quite literally be its final destination".

"It's a joy to be able to write for this cast of some of the finest acting talent in the UK today," Leather said in a statement. "Our train is a real rollercoaster, a white-knuckle trip through the heart of Britain, and I'm delighted to have them join us for the ride."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added, "I'm so pleased that Joe, Alexandra and this exceptional ensemble cast have all come aboard Nightsleeper as it speeds towards BBC One and iPlayer. Nick Leather has created an adrenaline-fuelled thriller like no other and I can't wait to see it brought to the screen."

Alex Ferns, Sharon Small, David Threlfall, Daniel Cahill, Lois Chimimba, Gabriel Howell, Katie Leung, Leah MacRae, Ruth Madeley, Adam Mitchell, Scott Reid, and Sharon Rooney have also been cast in the show.

Nightsleeper will be comprised of six 60-minute episodes.

Filming on the series has begun in Glasgow, Scotland.