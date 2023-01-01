Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton wed in Las Vegas

Actor Lukas Gage and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton have reportedly married in Las Vegas.



According to Page Six, the couple applied for a marriage licence on Saturday and tied the knot at the Little White Chapel over the weekend.



Only a handful of people were believed to be in attendance at the nuptials, including Appleton's longtime friend and client Kim Kardashian.



Earlier, the reality TV star presented the 39-year-old Brit with the Hair Artist of the Year prize at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards.



The pair sparked engagement rumours earlier this week - just a month after Appleton confirmed he was dating Gage, 27, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.



"Actually, yeah. Listen, I'm very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special," he gushed of The White Lotus star at the time. "Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special so."