Mackenzie Davis cast in Speak No Evil

Mackenzie Davis has joined the cast of 'Speak No Evil'.

The 36-year-old actress is to star alongside James McAvoy in the remake of the Danish psychological thriller 'Gaesterne'.

'Speak No Evil' centres on a family who take a dream holiday to an idyllic house in the country, only to have the vacation turn into a nightmare.

The movie will be written and directed by James Watkins for Universal and is set to be released in August 2024.

The director has previously worked on the horror movies 'Eden Lake' and 'The Woman In Black' as well as the TV shows 'Black Mirror' and 'McMafia'.

The original film was directed by Christian Tafdrup and was nominated for 11 Danish Film Awards, the nation's equivalent of the Oscars.

Blumhouse chief Jason Blum is producing with executive producers on the film including Tafdrup, Paul Ritchie, Jacob Jarek and Bea Sequeira.

Mackenzie played the role of Grace Harper in the 2019 film 'Terminator: Dark Fate', which disappointed at the box office, and she argues that franchise fatigue was to blame for the poor performance of the flick.

She told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: "I loved the experience of making that movie. It was hard and rigorous, but the people were amazing.

"Tim (Miller) was an incredible director, just so dedicated and devoted to making it the best thing it could be. As far as the box office and stuff, it's 'Terminator 6', nobody saw the last three, I get it, it's OK, I don't think that means what we made was bad, but I understand that the audience's appetite has been exhausted."