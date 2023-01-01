Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke welcome first child - report

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke have seemingly welcomed their first child.

The Harry Potter star was pictured pushing a stroller as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress walked beside him in New York City on Monday. The pair was dressed casually in jeans, while Daniel also wore a face mask.

The photographs, published via Mail Online on Tuesday, come almost a month after a representative for the British actor confirmed that he and Erin, 38, were expecting a baby.

Erin sparked pregnancy speculation in mid-March when she was photographed in the Big Apple with a baby bump visible under her black hoodie.

Daniel, 33, and Erin met on the set of the 2013 drama Kill Your Darlings.

Last year, he told Newsweek that he wants his kids to grow up around film sets.

"I want my kids, if and when they exist... I would love them to be around film sets," he said. "A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Film sets are wonderful places."

Daniel added, "I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs."