Alec Baldwin 'grateful' for support as filming resumes on Rust

Alec Baldwin is "grateful" for the support he has received amid the resumption of filming on Rust.

Last week, attorney Luke Nikas announced that the actor was no longer facing criminal charges in relation to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after his prop gun misfired on the set of the western on a ranch in New Mexico back in October 2021.

After Baldwin and producers reached a settlement with Hutchins's family last October, it was agreed that production on the film could resume in Livingston, Montana this month.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 65-year-old posted a photo of himself wearing a black cowboy hat and noted that he was happy to be in the "stunning" U.S. state again.

"We filmed SUPERCELL in Billings," he wrote, referring to the 2023 disaster action film. "Now outside of Bozeman to complete RUST. Montana is stunning. I'm grateful for all of the support I have received here."

Earlier this year, officials at the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office formally charged Baldwin with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, to which he pleaded not guilty, and on Thursday, his legal team reported that the case had been "dismissed".

Special prosecutors Kari T. Morrissey and Jason J. Lewis later explained that they had dismissed the charges in order to "conduct further investigation" and they "may be refiled" at a later date.

They are still pursuing involuntary manslaughter charges against armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. She has pleaded not guilty.

Several civil lawsuits related to the case remain ongoing.