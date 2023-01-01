Rumer Willis welcomes first child

Rumer Willis has given birth to her first child.

Last December, The House Bunny actress announced that she was expecting a baby with her partner, singer Derek Richard Thomas.

On Tuesday, Rumer revealed that she welcomed a daughter named Louetta on 18 April.

"Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. You are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th," she wrote alongside a sweet snap of the infant. "You are more than we ever dreamed of."

After sharing the happy news, Rumer was inundated with congratulatory messages.

"Yes mama .... Magical!" wrote Hilary Duff, while Alison Brie posted, "Congratulations!! She's perfection!"

And Melanie Griffith gushed, "She is beautiful!! Congratulations Mama! Welcome to this world Louetta!!"

In a recent interview for the Bathroom Chronicles podcast, Rumer - the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore - expressed her excitement over becoming a mother.

"It's like one of those weird things that I know sometimes people have such clarity about, like 'Oh, I want to be a musician, I want this,' and it was never a question for me that I wanted to be a mom," the 34-year-old smiled. "And that just felt like such a divine purpose and something that when I started thinking about it, felt like such joy."