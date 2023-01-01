John Mulaney credits 'star-studded' intervention with saving his life

John Mulaney has credited those who participated in his "star-studded" intervention with saving his life.

The comedian checked into rehab in December 2020 to treat his addiction to cocaine and prescription drugs after his family and friends staged an intervention under the guise of a dinner.

During his Netflix special, John Mulaney: Baby J, the funnyman joked that he was flattered by the line-up of stars at his intervention, including Seth Meyers, Nick Kroll, Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, and Natasha Lyonne.

"Let me just call this out now, I don't mean to be weird. It was a star-studded intervention. It was, like, a good group," Mulaney said. "It was a good group. As mad as I was when I walked in there, I was like, ‘This is a good line-up, this is really flattering in its own way.’"

However, he admitted it was unnerving that the comedians were being so serious and none of them "said a funny thing" that night.

"Before I got there, they'd promised each other that they wouldn't do bits. I was going psychotic," he recalled. "I am sitting there in an awful chair, crashing from cocaine. No one will let me go to the bathroom to freshen up, and the funniest people in the world are staring at me, refusing to do jokes. It was maddening! Fred Armisen was serious. Do you know how off-putting that is?"

While he was "so mad" at his friends for tricking him into an intervention at the time, he now appreciates what they did for him.

"Getting to do this show, and standing here, listen, I am grateful to everyone at my intervention. They intervened. They confronted me and they totally saved my life," the 40-year-old added.

Mulaney remained in rehab until February 2021. Later that year, he split from his wife Anna Marie Tendler and started dating Olivia Munn, with them welcoming their first child that November.

John Mulaney: Baby J, which was filmed in Boston in February, premiered on Netflix on Tuesday.