Kate Beckinsale has photo of Brian Cox as phone wallpaper

Kate Beckinsale has a photo of Brian Cox set as her phone wallpaper.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the TV host noted that he was surprised to see that the British actress had a snap of the Succession star as her screensaver while they were chatting backstage.

"I love that man and I love Succession, but I love that man. I did a movie with him a couple of years ago and he's sort of vaguely been in my life since I was a child anyway, because he was best friends with my godfather (actor David Bradley)," she explained. "I love him so much and he's got this strange kind of testicular pull that when I am in a low moment he feels a call in a fatherly way and calls me up and pulls me out of trouble... Really he is lovely and I find it comforting every 30 seconds when my phone relaxes and there he is."

Kate went on to admit that she didn't mean for her comment about the "testicular pull" to sound so "funny" and joked that she was in a "testicular frame of mind".

In addition, the star went on to recall how she first appeared opposite Brian, 76, in the 1994 film Prince of Jutland, which also starred Christian Bale, Gabriel Byrne, and Helen Mirren.

"It has Christian Bale and Helen Mirren and all these incredible people, and the movie was awful. It was a sort of retelling of Hamlet and it was dreadful, and Brian was my dad in it," the 49-year-old stated. "I think he was quite cross because he could tell the movie was going to be terrible, so he was not as approachable because he was a bit grumpy because all the sets were wobbling and he kept falling off his horse and things like that."

More recently, Kate co-starred with Brian in the 2022 drama Prisoner's Daughter.

Directed by Catherine Hardwicke, the film centres on an imprisoned man who attempts to reconnect with his daughter after being diagnosed with cancer.