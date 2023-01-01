John Stamos briefly had Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fired from Full House

John Stamos has revealed he briefly got Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fired from Full House.



During an appearance on Josh Peck's Good Guys podcast, the Full House star remembered the first day the twins shared the role of baby Michelle Tanner - and he wanted them off the set because they were crying too much.



"Joey and I were changing the baby," John recounted. "We're carrying the baby downstairs, and I think I was holding her on the armpits and Dave was holding her little feet."



He continued, "We take her into the kitchen and we hosed her down, put a fan on her, we wrapped her up in paper towels. She was screaming."



Describing both of the babies as "wanting to be anywhere else but here", the actor shared, "So did I... They were 11 months old, and God bless them. And they kept switching - 'This one's not gonna cry, this one's not gonna cry.'"



He added, "I couldn't deal with it, and I said, 'This is not gonna work, guys,' and I screamed it... I said, 'Get rid of 'em, I can't work like this.'"



Mary-Kate and Ashley first appeared in the Full House pilot, in which John's character Jesse and Dave Coulier's character Joey were tasked with babysitting. Two other babies briefly replaced the Olsen twins after the pilot experience, but Mary-Kate and Ashley were eventually asked to return - and they played the character until the show ended in 1995.



"I said, 'Bring the Olsens back, these kids are terrible!'" John remembered. "It was a day or something, we tried the other kids, it didn't work."