Kevin Smith spent month in treatment centre after suffering 'break from reality'

Kevin Smith sought treatment at a mental health facility after suffering a breakdown.

In an interview for People published Wednesday, the Clerks director revealed that he experienced a "complete break from reality" last January and checked into a treatment centre in Arizona for a month.

"At that moment, I wouldn't have been averse to not being around any longer. I called a friend and said, 'I'm in a weird, dark place. I need to go somewhere and get help,'" he recalled to the publication.

During discussions with a therapist, Smith opened up about how he was a victim of sexual abuse at the age of six and also recounted how he was traumatised by a comment a teacher made about the size of his "gut" when he was in the fourth grade.

As a result, the filmmaker was given tools to help him cope with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), such as mindfulness exercises.

He's also given up smoking marijuana and cut back on work.

"I'm really interested in seeing if I can finally be comfortable sitting by myself and just be alone with my thoughts," the 52-year-old shared, noting that he hopes others will take inspiration from his story. "I'm terrified to see everyone's reaction to (all of this). But I know there's somebody out there who doesn't know this stuff - like I didn't - who could get something out of this."