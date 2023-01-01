Kim Kardashian officiated Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton's wedding

Kim Kardashian officiated Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton's Las Vegas wedding.

The White Lotus actor and celebrity hairstylist tied the knot at the Little White Chapel last weekend, with Chris's longtime friend and client Kim among the handful of guests.

Confirming the nuptials on Wednesday, the newlyweds both posted a series of snapshots from their special day on Instagram, with one photo showing the reality TV star presiding over the ceremony.

Kim was dressed in a black dress with a corset top for the event, while Chris and Lukas rocked matching black leather trousers, faux fur jackets, and boots.

In addition, the couple posted a video which showed them being serenaded by Shania Twain.

As she performed her 1997 hit You're Still the One, Chris, 39, and Lukas shared a Champagne toast at the side of the stage.

"We did it, Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain," they wrote in the caption.

In response, Shania replied, "Congratulations to you both!! So fun getting to surprise you."

Chris and Lukas, 27, confirmed they were dating earlier this year.