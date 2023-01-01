Sigourney Weaver won't return to Alien role: 'That ship has sailed'

Sigourney Weaver will never reprise her role as 'Alien' character Ellen Ripley.

The 73-year-old actress first portrayed the character 44 years ago in Sir Ridley Scott's iconic 1979 sci-fi horror movie, but she insists that ship has now "sailed".

She said: "There are all kinds of younger actors taking this kind of role. And there was an ‘Alien’ [film] that I really wanted to do with Neill Blomkamp and we didn’t get to do that, but, you know, that ship has sailed.

"I’m very happy doing what I’m doing. I put in my time in space!"

Weaver went on to star as Ripley in 1986 movie 'Aliens', 'Alien 3' in 1992, and 1997's 'Alien: Resurrection'.

Blomkamp previously scripted an 'Alien' film at 20th Century Fox, but it didn't get off the ground.

Last month, it was revealed the next instalment in the 'Alien' movie franchise is moving forward with a cast of young rising stars.

'Don't Breathe' director Fede Alvarez is taking charge of the ninth film in the sci-fi series - which has the working title of 'Alien: Romulus' - with 'The Craft: Legacy' star Cailee Spaeny taking on a lead role.

She has been joined by David Jonsson - who made his feature film debut in British rom-com 'Rye Lane' - and Archie Renaux, who has appeared in 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' and 'Morbius'.

Spike Fearn - who has been seen in 'The Batman' and 'Aftersun' - and 'Fish Tank' star Aileen Wu are also set to star in the film.

Few details are known about the new 'Alien' offering, which has been written by Alvarez, but it's believed the movie will focus on a group of young people living in a distant colony who find themselves under attack from the fearsome Xenomorph creatures made famous by the franchise.

In August, Weaver insisted she has no plans to retire.

She told Interview at the time: "Well, I do five projects coming out. I would hope to [not retire] because I probably enjoy it more now than ever. I’m fine that I might be the oldest person on the set.

"Yes, I always have to go through a period of, ‘Oh my god, it’s happening again.’ But then, I get the joy and the explosion of letting this person out to live. And it’s the most exhilarating thing in the world."