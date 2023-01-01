Glen Powell and Gigi Paris split

Glen Powell and his girlfriend Gigi Paris have reportedly called it quits.



The model seemingly hinted at their breakup on Wednesday by sharing a video of herself strutting around in New York City with the caption, "Know your worth & onto the next." She also unfollowed the Top Gun: Maverick star on Instagram.



A source subsequently told People that the couple split up after Gigi visited Glen on the set of his romantic comedy Anyone But You in Australia several weeks ago.



"They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out (in May 2022). Gigi was never happy with the long distance filming and when she came to Australia they both decided to break up for good," the source said.



Their relationship came under intense scrutiny as fans recently started noticing the chemistry between Glen and his co-star Sydney Sweeney during the filming of Anyone But You. They also exchanged flirty banter when they promoted the movie at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this week.



Although Gigi also unfollowed Sydney on Instagram, the source insisted to People that Glen and Gigi's split had "nothing to do" with the Euphoria star.



"Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back," they said. "Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up... He takes his work very seriously and it was tough on the relationship."



In January 2020, Glen and Gigi sparked rumours of a romance after being photographed together in Punta Mita, Mexico and they made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021.



Sydney has been engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino since February 2022.