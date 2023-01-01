Kim Kardashian confirms she's attending 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian will be in attendance at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday.

The reality TV star confirmed her attendance on Instagram by revealing that she recently met with the team at the Karl Lagerfeld brand to get inspiration for her outfit for the 2023 fashion bash and its theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

The 42-year-old shared a photo of her standing in front of a bunch of design sketches taped to a wall, presumably ideas for her look, as well as snaps of her looking around the late designer's office and spending time with his cat Choupette.

"Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld's office to get a little inspiration for the Met," she wrote in the caption of Wednesday's post.

Kim seemingly filmed the visit for her family's reality TV show The Kardashians as cameras and a boom microphone can be seen in the images.

The SKIMS founder is something of a staple at the event, which is held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York every year. She made her Met debut in 2013 and has attended every year since, except when it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Last year, she hit headlines by rocking the dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday, Mr. President to President John F. Kennedy back in 1962.

Event co-chairs Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, and Michaela Coel will also hit the red carpet on 1 May alongside U.S. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Florence Pugh, Priyanka Chopra, and Elle Fanning have also confirmed their attendance.