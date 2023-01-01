Sharon Stone agrees with Patti LuPone's criticism of Kim Kardashian's acting role

Sharon Stone supports Patti LuPone's criticism of Kim Kardashian's upcoming acting role.



On Sunday, the veteran actress expressed her disappointment in the reality TV personality being cast alongside Emma Roberts in the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Horror Story.



The Basic Instinct star weighed in on the situation by commenting on Access Hollywood's Instagram post about LuPone's opinions.



"Well ... you know ... acting," she wrote in the comments. "It may not be brain surgery but we do treasure our art. We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it. Ten thousand hours; it's a thing."



Stone referenced the notion that 10,000 hours of practice makes a person an expert in their given field, an idea popularised by Malcolm Gladwell's 2008 book, Outliers: The Story of Success.



LuPone, who has appeared in two earlier seasons of American Horror Story, shared her feelings about Kardashian's casting while playing a game of Do! They! Give a Damn?! on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday.



She told Cohen that she didn't like her casting because she was taking a role away from actors.



"Excuse me, Kim, what are you doing with your life? Don't get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington," she stated, referring to the 1930s song Don't Put Your Daughter On The Stage, Mrs. Worthington by English playwright Noël Coward.



Kardashian and Roberts will lead American Horror Story's 12th season, titled Delicate.