Steven Spielberg praises Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Steven Spielberg loved 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'.

The 76-year-old director stepped aside for James Mangold after helming the four previous movies in the franchise but had high praise for the latest action-adventure flick after attending a recent screening.

Asked what it was like to watch an 'Indiana Jones' film that he did not direct at the Time 100 Summit, Spielberg said: "I just had that experience two nights ago.

"Bob Iger had a screening for a lot of the Disney executives, and I came to the screening along with the director James Mangold. Everybody loved the movie. It's really, really a good 'Indiana Jones' film. I'm really proud of what Jim has done with it."

'The Fabelmans' director added: "When the lights came up I just turned to the group and said, 'Damn! I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these.'"

It has been confirmed that the 'Indiana Jones' franchise will end for good following the release of the fifth movie this summer and Mangold revealed that he had doubts about the project as he didn't want to make another film featuring Harrison Ford's archaeologist just for the sake of it.

The 59-year-old filmmaker said: "In some ways, the danger with sequels is really, do they just exist to make money or do they have something left to say? And that's kind of the blunt question for me. Money is wonderful, but I'm not really interested in the creative act of just making a thing that's here just to cash in on its name."