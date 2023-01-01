Mila Kunis rejects rumour suggesting she'll play Fantastic Four's Sue Storm

Mila Kunis has shut down a rumour suggesting she is going to play Sue Storm in a Fantastic Four reboot.

Back in February, fans began to speculate whether the That '70s Show actress had been cast as the superhero, also known as the Invisible Woman, after she was photographed having a meeting with director Matt Shakman in Los Angeles.

But during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, Mila rejected the claim.

"Apparently, if you go to lunch with somebody that is also in the industry, you are then working with each other, according to the Internet," she sighed, according to Mail Online. "We went out to a deli and had lunch together. And then, the next day, I was somehow in Fantastic Four."

Yet, Mila divulged that she has a good idea of who will play Sue Storm in the feature.

"I am not in Fantastic Four, but I know who is. But I don't want to get in trouble with the Mouse. So, none of you will find out!" the 39-year-old smiled, referencing The Walt Disney Company - the owner of Marvel Studios.

WandaVision helmer Matt is currently working on the new movie, with production slated to begin in early 2024. No casting details have been announced.

Jessica Alba played Sue Storm in 2005's Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, while Kate Mara took on the role for 2015's Fantastic Four.