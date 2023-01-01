Drew Barrymore and Madison Beer share moment while reflecting on mental health issues

Drew Barrymore and Madison Beer spoke candidly about experiencing mental health issues during a recent TV interview.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, the singer discussed her memoir The Half of It, in which she details her struggles with suicidal thoughts and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

While speaking to Drew, Madison revealed that she made two attempts at taking her own life.

"I got to the point that things caught up with me that I had never acknowledged, I never wanted to face. I feel like I was sort of putting on this façade and living in this role I had been assigned for so long and it all caught up to me one day and then one day turned into weeks and months and, honestly, I feel like it was at least year that I was always in this sort of, like, suicidal ideation mindset," she said.

"It felt very normal to me to think about that at the end of every day, and then that wasn't until I ended up actually making an attempt. It was, thankfully, obviously unsuccessful," the 24-year-old continued. "I don't know, it just all became too much and that's when I also decided, 'OK, clearly there's something more for me to live for.' I wasn't successful and I want to do something with that. I want to be able to say I made the choice to live and, what am I gonna do now? What does that mean?"

After listening to Madison's story, Drew shared that she also attempted suicide on two occasions as a young woman.

"I don't know if I really wanted to leave the Earth. I was so desperate that I did not know where else to turn," the 48-year-old said, to which the Hurts Like Hell star added: "There's no way to describe it. I always used to say to my best friend, 'I just want a temporary death, like maybe it's not forever but right now it's too much and I want out currently.'"

After going on mental health retreats, seeking therapy, and "doing a lot of inner child work", Madison is now in a much better place with her mental health.

"I just really committed to getting better, whatever better even means. I started to love myself the same way I try to love other people," she smiled, with Drew going on to praise Madison for being so candid. "I love you. Everything you just said, what an incredible roller coaster of real productiveness in seeking help, in self-awareness, in giving grace to others, realising you're not giving it to yourself... and I applaud that because you never have to be fake or anyone but you."