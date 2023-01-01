Florence Pugh had a unique experience on Oppenheimer

Florence Pugh relished working with Christopher Nolan on 'Oppenheimer'.

The 27-year-old actress features in the upcoming movie as J. Robert Oppenheimer's (Cillian Murphy) love interest Jean Tatlock and felt that 'The Dark Knight' filmmaker was a "master" behind the camera.

Florence told BBC Radio 1: "Working with Christopher Nolan was quite possibly one of the most thrilling experiences in a different way, partly because he works with professionals. He is a professional.

"But his dedication to the craft of filmmaking and old filmmaking is just magical to watch."

Florence is joined in the movie by an all-star cast including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. and she explained how every member of the cast and crew were willing to work hard for the director.

The 'Don't Worry Darling' star said: "To just watch every single crew member on that set work hard for him, to get his approval. And not like in a weird way, but like everybody knows who they're working for and everybody's proud of being there.

"Everybody has so much pride in their own work and so what that does is it means that everybody is constantly trying to be better the next day. And I've never seen that feeling on set before."

Florence added: "Everybody is wanting to be like, 'I'm good, let me show you how good I am.' Even us, you know, we were there all day, we don't sit down. That's another thing, you don't really sit down, you're just waiting seeing what you can be told to do. It's very exciting."

The actress recently explained how she "abused (herself)" to get into character for the film 'Midsommar', in which she played grieving student Dani - who psychologically breaks down during a trip to Sweden with her toxic boyfriend.

Speaking to James Acaster and Ed Gamble on the 'Off Menu' podcast, Pugh said: "When I did it, I was so wrapped up in her and I’ve never had this ever before with any of my characters.

"I’d never played someone that was in that much pain before, and I would put myself in really s***** situations that maybe other actors don’t need to do but I would just be imagining the worst things."