Elizabeth Olsen grateful for break from shooting Marvel projects

Elizabeth Olsen is grateful for a break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after spending three years making and promoting superhero projects.

The 34-year-old, who has played Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch since 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, was grateful to have her new TV show Love & Death lined up after spending two years playing Wanda in 2021's WandaVision and 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

During an appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Olsen admitted she doesn't miss the MCU yet because she's enjoying playing different characters.

"Do I miss it? I don't miss it. I just did two years straight of it," she shared. "I think the break's been good for me. I need to build other characters. It's important for me. I'm grateful for this show (Love & Death), the show came at a great time, it was after playing Wanda for two years straight, and then I had to talk about it for a whole other year. So it's nice having something else to focus on and highlight and talk about."

Olsen has previously expressed her desire to return as Wanda in future Marvel movies, however, she noted that she has not got anything lined up with the studio.

"I'm not doing anything for Marvel right now. Nothing, and it's not that I'm trying to be cheeky. They'll let me know when they'll let me know. I have no idea. Right now, I'm really unemployed," she said.

Olsen explained that once she finishes promoting Love & Death, she has "nothing happening" because "there was a whole plan for myself this year and it all fell apart in three days".