Naomi Watts laughs off engagement speculation

Naomi Watts refused to divulge whether she was engaged to Billy Crudup during a TV interview on Thursday.

The Mulholland Drive actress appeared on Today on Thursday to raise awareness about menopause when the discussion turned to the sparkler on her ring finger.

"My eye is hurting. Do you see anything? There's like a big glint coming from some ring over here. I can't stop looking at it," said host Hoda Kotb. "It just struck me. It's beautiful."

Her co-host Savannah Guthrie added, "Hoda's asking if you're engaged."

Naomi simply laughed and sidestepped the question by continuing their conversation: "So, the brain fog, I..."

The anchors got the hint and thanked Naomi for appearing on the show, while Savannah added, "You wear it well."

Naomi met The Morning Show actor on the set of the Netflix series Gypsy and they have been dating since 2017. The notoriously private actors made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in February 2022.

The 54-year-old was previously in a relationship with Liev Schreiber between 2005 and 2016 and they share two sons named Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14. The Ray Donovan actor is reportedly expecting another child with his girlfriend Taylor Neisen.