Zendaya honoured with Star of the Year prize at CinemaCon

Zendaya received the Star of the Year honour at CinemaCon's Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The Euphoria actress took to the stage at Caesars Palace for the awards show, which marked the end of the convention for cinema owners.

"I love what I do. I love what I do so, so much," she began. "I'm so grateful for all of you because without all of you, what I do wouldn't have a home or a place to go. I think my gift is storytelling. That's what I love to do, and it means nothing if those stories don't get to the people they need to get to."

The 26-year-old then divulged a full-circle movie-going moment; she revealed her first date was to see The Amazing Spider-Man in the cinema, many years before she played MJ in the most recent Spider-Man trilogy.

"Literally, my first date was when I was 15 years old and it was to go see Spider-Man in 3D," she joked. "Now I consider myself honoured to be able to buy a ticket and sneak into the back of one of your theatres, which I've done many times before, and watch my own (films)."

She continued, "It's been so special because I get to watch what the movie-going experience does for people. It's healing and it's magical and I feel so grateful to be a part of it. So, thank you so much for this honour. Thank you for tonight. Thank you for all you do, and I hope to continue working with you for many, many years to come."

Zendaya appeared at CinemaCon earlier this week to promote Dune: Part Two with her co-star Timothée Chalamet.