Kate Bosworth and Justin Long 'overwhelmed' by response to engagement

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long feel "overwhelmed" by the love and support they've received since announcing their engagement.

The Blue Crush actress and Jeepers Creepers star sparked speculation they were engaged at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March, and they confirmed the news on his Life is Short podcast earlier this month.

In an interview with People, Justin shared that it has been "really heartwarming" and "nice" to see the reactions to their new relationship status.

"It's been so overwhelmingly kind that people have been supportive," he said. "I mean, strangers in the world... We went to the grocery store the other day and I was putting my cart back in and the lady working there was like, 'I'll take it. Oh, and congratulations.' And I thought, at first I thought she was talking about, I don't know, something I bought, my upcoming MTV movie or something. I was like, 'Thank you.'"

Kate added, "Yeah, it was really, it was super overwhelming."

On the podcast, the Dodgeball star revealed that he planned to pop the question on Kate's birthday in January but ended up doing it spontaneously about a month earlier. They kept the news private until they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair bash.

Reflecting on how they confirmed the engagement, Kate stated, "How do you announce these things? It's funny because normally I guess people would announce it to their friends and family, but there's a certain point where, when you're in the public arena that it's time to share something with the world."

Kate and Justin were first linked in December 2021. She was previously married to Michael Polish between 2013 and 2021.