Damon Lindelof 'asked to leave' Star Wars

Damon Lindelof was "asked to leave" his 'Star Wars' project.

The 'Lost' creator and Justin Britt-Gibson had been hired by Disney and Lucasfilm to write a script for an upcoming 'Star Wars' movie but Damon revealed that they were let go.

He told Esquire: "I was in more than talks to join the 'Star Wars' universe. I joined the 'Star Wars' universe and was asked to leave."

However, he hasn't ruled out a return to the franchise, explaining: "Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again? Absolutely.

"If at first you don't succeed, try and try again, or again again try, as Yoda would say."

Steven Knight, the 'Peaky Blinders' creator who also wrote the screenplays for movies 'Dirty Pretty Things', 'Closed Circuit', and 'Locke', is said to have replaced Lindelof and Britt-Gibson on the secret sci-fi project.

'Ms. Marvel' director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still expected to direct the movie, but details about the plot are under wraps.

The reasons behind the departures of Lindelof and Britt-Gibson have not been disclosed, but the Lindelof had previously hinted at difficulties.

He told SlashFilm: "I will just say, that for reasons that I can't get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high. If (the film) can't be great, it shouldn't exist.

"That's all I say, because I have the same association with ('Star Wars') as you do, which is, it's the first movie I saw sitting in my dad's lap, four years old, May of '77.

"I think it's possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reference and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen and you just go, 'Maybe I shouldn't be cooking. Maybe I should be just eating.' We'll just leave it at that point."