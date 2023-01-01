Chris Pratt warns of Guardians of the Galaxy heartbreak

Chris Pratt has warned that ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol 3’ starts with heartbreak.

The 43-year-old actor opened up about the eagerly awaited third instalment of the Marvel Comic film adaptation, explaining that Peter Quill starts the movie “heartbroken” and this makes his rag-tag gang “vulnerable to attack”

He told HeyUGuys.com: “At the start of the movie, we find Peter Quill heartbroken. He’s sad, is despondent. He’s drinking too much and he’s not able to be fully present to the needs of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which is one of the reasons they’re vulnerable to attack. And he spends the rest of the movie trying to make that up to help a friend.”

Chris - whose character is known for his great taste in music - listed off some of his favourite tracks featured in the new movie namechecking bands like The Flaming Lips, Florence + The Machine and Radiohead.

He said: “For me, my favourite track is probably ‘Do You Realise’ by the Flaming Lips. That’s really good.

“And I also like the Florence and the Machine song. I like ‘Creep’ by Radiohead. Yeah, there’s a lot of good songs, of course.”

Chris praised the cast of the James Gunn-helmed flick - which includes Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper and Will Poulter - and called them “a family”.

Chris said: “Yes, I feel like they’re a family and I feel like I’m very lucky to have them as a family because often times you get thrown into a cast and that’s your family whether you like it or not. And with us, we have an immediate bond.”