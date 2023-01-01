Melanie Lynskey bemused by fans mistaking her for Allison Tolman

Melanie Lynskey doesn't understand why she is regularly mistaken for Allison Tolman.



During a recent interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Yellowjackets actress was asked if she is ever mistaken for any other Hollywood stars.



Accordingly, Melanie quickly pointed to actress Allison, who played Molly Solverson in the first season of the FX series Fargo.



"It happens all the time, and I don't really think we're that alike," she said. "I think there's two kind of curvy ladies with brown hair in Hollywood. I'm just like, 'OK, guys.' But the number of people who are like, 'I wondered where you went after Fargo.'"



Melanie went on to note that Allison did "plenty of stuff after Fargo" - referring to her recurring roles in TV shows such as Good Girls and Gaslit.



"And I did plenty of stuff after Fargo, but I was not in Fargo," the 45-year-old continued, before insisting she's not upset by the comparison. "She was incredible (in Fargo). It's a good person to be mistaken for. She's wonderful and she's beautiful, I just don't think we look very similar."