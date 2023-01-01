Zoe Saldana says 'Gamora feels good' in The Guardians of the Galaxy. Vol 3

The ‘Avatar’ star spilled about her character in the third instalment of the Marvel Comic series is doing and revealed that she is “a bit confused” about why the gang - which is led by Chris Pratt’s character Peter Quill - feel so “familiar” around her.

The 44-year-old actress told HeyUGuys.com: “She’s great if you ask her. Gamora feels good. She’s a bit confused as to why these misfits keep looking at her as if they know her.

“And even though she has no experience to base, you know how familiar they feel. They feel so familiar to her. And that is a very complex state to be in. "

Despite this Zoe said: “It was quite interesting to get into this new Gamora.”

The ‘Colombiana’ star was “super stoked” the premiere of the eagerly awaited James Gunn-helmed flick could have its debut in the city of lights where she is working and living with her sons Bowie, Cy, and Zen and husband Marco Perego.

She said: “It feels great. I’m going to bring my boys next week. I’m going to be able to kick off the Marvel campus. I’m super stoked. As a former, an alumni now of it, and I’m living here in France, I love this country. It’s the third production I’m doing. I’m working on a film with Jacques Audiard. I’m super stoked that Guardians was able to come here to Paris.

“So yeah, it feels really good.

Zoe also praised the film's soundtrack like the “unique” acoustic version of one of Radiohead’s biggest hits as she declared herself to be “a huge fan of the Beastie Boys”.

Zoe said: “You know there is a really unique rendition of ‘Creep’, Radiohead’s ‘Creep and I think it’s pretty awesome.

“And you know, there’s the Beastie Boys. I’m a huge fan of the Beastie Boys.”