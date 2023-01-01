Keke Palmer filled with pride over career achievements

Keke Palmer has revealed the career moments she can't believe she has achieved.



In an interview with ELLE magazine, the actress listed the career moments that she is both amazed and proud of, including her recent starring role in Jordan Peele's movie Nope.



"I think most of my career I look back and I'm like, 'Damn, I can't believe that I did that.' Nope, my experience with Cinderella on Broadway, (hosting) SNL, and hosting the VMAs were like, 'Wow.' I've had a lot of really fun moments," she shared.



Keke, 29, made history by becoming the first African-American to star as the title character in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway in 2014. She hosted the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in 2020 and surprised fans by announcing her pregnancy when she hosted Saturday Night Live last year.



The former child star admitted she is amazed that she is still the "same person" despite all of her impressive achievements.



"It also feels crazy because I'm still the same person. For a lot of those experiences, I thought that they were going to (turn me into) a totally different individual," she explained. "Like when you're a little girl and you can't wait to have kids and your own family, and then when you get there, you're like, 'Damn, I'm still me.' I'm now meeting myself at this stage and my heart and spirit are still intact. That makes me happy."



Keke welcomed her first child, a son named Leodis, with her boyfriend Darius Jackson in February.