MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo dies

MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo has died.

The Scottish TV personality and acclaimed chef passed away in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday. He was 46.

No cause of death has been given.

In a statement, a representative for Zonfrillo's family shared their devastation over the sad news.

"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday," they commented. "So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

The spokesperson added: "We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend."

The first episode of the fifteenth series of MasterChef Australia had been due to premiere on Network 10 on Monday. However, reps for the cooking game show have confirmed it won't air this week.

Zonfrillo is survived by his wife Lauren Fried and four children.