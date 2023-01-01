Nick Cannon labels Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk 'toxic' amid cancellation

Nick Cannon has called Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk "toxic" following the programme's cancellation.

Last week, the actress confirmed that the Facebook Watch series, which she co-hosted with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, had been canned. However, Jada noted she was hopeful the show would soon find a "new home".

Reacting to the news during a recent episode of his radio show The Daily Cannon, Nick claimed the development was "good".

"If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn't have slapped the s**t out of Chris Rock," he exclaimed, referring to Will Smith slapping the comedian at the 2022 Academy Awards after he compared Jada - who has the medical condition alopecia - to G.I. Jane.

Labelling the programme "that toxic table," Nick went on to argue: "Too much honesty can get your a*s slapped in the face."

"That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table. I don't want to know all this s**t about y'all," he continued.

Representatives for Will and Jada have not yet responded to Nick's comments.

Red Table Talk premiered in 2018.

In the wake of the show's cancellation, Jada noted that she was "grateful" for the experience.

"We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come," she wrote on social media. "We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon."