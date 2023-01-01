Owen Wilson optimistic about Paris Paramount release

Owen Wilson hopes that the new Nancy Meyers movie can be released in cinemas.

The 54-year-old actor is one of several stars attached to the film 'Paris Paramount' and hopes that Warner Bros. steeping in to acquire the project means it is released on the big screen.

Nancy had been due to helm the romantic comedy - which will also feature Penelope Cruz, Scarlett Johansson and Michael Fassbender - for Netflix before the streaming giant pulled the plug after the two parties failed to agree on a budget for the picture.

Owen told The Hollywood Reporter: "Originally, it was intended as a streaming movie, but now maybe it'll be theatrical (with Warner Bros.), and that seems like what you would want and expect from a Nancy Meyers movie."

The 'Paint' star revealed some of the discussions he had with 'The Parent Trap' director before signing up for the project and was struck by her passion for making films.

Owen said: "She just loves movies, and that’s what makes it fun — talking with her about the way this movie will look and the references for it through some of the older movies that she loves that I also love."

'Paris Paramount' tells the story of an above-the-line filmmaking duo who begrudgingly reunite on set after falling in and out of love with one another.

The film has parallels with Nancy's own life as she and fellow writer-producer Charles Shyer had a long-time romantic and professional pairing, working on movies such as 'Father of the Bride', 'Baby Boom' and 'Private Benjamin'.