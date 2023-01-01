Diane Keaton remains 'proud' of work with Woody Allen despite controversy

Diane Keaton remains "proud beyond measure" of her work with controversial director Woody Allen.

During a recent interview for The Hollywood Reporter, the actress was asked if there was "one performance" that had stuck with her over the course of her career.

In response, Keaton named the 1972 comedy film Play It Again, Sam, which was based on Allen's 1969 Broadway play of the same name.

"The first Woody Allen movie. That's it. I was in it, I had lines. I was just totally surprised by that," she said.

Keaton went on to collaborate with Allen on several other projects, including Sleeper, Love and Death, and Annie Hall - for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress.

In addition, the veteran star insisted that she didn't feel controversies surrounding Allen had "overshadowed" her work with the filmmaker.

"No, not at all. No. I'm proud. I'm proud beyond measure," the 77-year-old declared.

In recent years, the Oscar-winning director has been blacklisted in Hollywood after his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow accused him of sexual abuse.

Allen, 87, has always maintained that his estranged daughter's allegations are false.