Sylvester Stallone to reprise Cliffhanger role in upcoming reboot

Sylvester Stallone has been set to reprise his role as Gabe Walker in the Cliffhanger reboot.

Rocket Science announced on Monday the Cliffhanger star would appear in the 1993 film’s reboot as his original character Gabe Walker.

Ric Roman Waugh had signed on to direct the remake, with a script from Mark Bianculli.

“Growing up with the biggest action films of the ’80s and ’90s, working on many of them myself, Cliffhanger was by far one of my favourite spectacles,” Ric shared of the upcoming film. “To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true. It’s going to be a great challenge and blast taking this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”

Neal H Moritz’s Original Film banner, Braden Aftergood’s Balboa Productions, and Rocket Science have been set to produce, alongside Sylvester himself.

“I’ll never forget the thrill I felt watching Sylvester Stallone in Cliffhanger,” Neal added in his own statement. “I am incredibly excited to be working with him and Ric Waugh to continue the story of Gabe Walker and introduce this iconic story to a new generation of filmgoers around the world.”

Rocket Science has been set to launch sales for Cliffhanger’s reboot at Cannes later this month. No further casting details and no production schedule has been announced.

The original Cliffhanger followed a mountain ranger “haunted by a failed rescue attempt”, who returned to the mountains attempting to help plane crash survivors, according to a logline. The ranger learns that the supposed survivors are “crooks” using him to find the “loot” scattered near the wrecked plane.