Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy make red carpet debut

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy have seemingly confirmed their relationship on the red carpet.



The Vogue editor-in-chief and Love Actually star arrived together at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night, seemingly confirming that they were dating.



Reports first arose that the pair were dating in 2021, after paparazzi spotted them eating dinner together in Italy. In December last year, they were photographed attending a screening of Bill’s film Living together.



Anna - who has chaired or co-chaired the Met Gala since 1995 - arrived in a white, patterned Chanel couture dress. Bill wore a black tuxedo. Photographers caught the moment that Bill led Anna by the hand to the top of the red carpet, where she welcomed her fellow co-chairs Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, and Michaela Coel.



The editor married psychiatrist David Shaffer in 1984 and divorced him in 1999. They share two children together.



Later, Anna dated investor Shelby Bryan - before ending the relationship in 2020.



Bill dated actress Diana Quick from 1982 to 2008, and has not divulged details of his romantic life since.