Karlie Kloss expecting second child

Karlie Kloss revealed her pregnancy at the Met Gala on Monday.

While walking the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, the model and her husband Joshua Kushner announced that they were expecting their second child.

Wearing a black form-fitting floor-length gown with a pearl belt by Loewe, Karlie debuted her baby bump and confirmed the news to influencer Emma Chamberlain.

She said in her interview, "This is the first time I'm sharing my news."

When asked by Entertainment Tonight why she chose the fashion event to reveal her news, the 30-year-old replied, "This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I'm honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long."

Sharing her tip for keeping her pregnancy private, she joked, "Big winter coats!"

Karlie and Joshua married in October 2018 and welcomed their first child, Levi, in March 2021.

Karlie completed her Met Gala look with matching pearl necklaces, pearl-and-diamond earrings, a diamond cluster ring, a low ponytail, black eyeliner, rosy blush, raspberry lip, and a French manicure.