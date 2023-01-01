Taika Waititi to direct Klara and the Sun movie adaptation

Taika Waititi is reportedly in talks to direct the movie adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's bestselling novel Klara and the Sun.



The Thor: Love and Thunder director is in negotiations to helm the project from a script originally written by Dahvi Waller, who is known for TV shows such as Desperate Housewives and Halt and Catch Fire.



Ishiguro's novel, which was released in 2021, revolves around Klara, a robot girl created to prevent teenagers from becoming lonely. The dystopian sci-fi story follows Klara as she tries to save the family of humans she lives with from heartbreak.



According to Deadline, if Waititi signs onto the project, it will likely be his next film to go into production, although he is still committed to directing a Star Wars movie.



David Heyman is producing Klara and the Sun for Heyday Films, while Garrett Basch and Waititi are in negotiations to produce. Ishiguro, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2017, will serve as an executive producer.



Ishiguro's 1988 novel The Remains of the Day and 2005 book Never Let Me Go were previously adapted into movies. He was nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar earlier this year for writing Living, starring Bill Nighy.



Waititi recently completed work on his next film, the sports comedy-drama Next Goal Wins. The biographical movie, which stars Michael Fassbender, is expected to debut later this year.