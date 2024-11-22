Pedro Pascal in talks to join Gladiator sequel

Pedro Pascal is in final talks to join Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel.



According to Deadline, The Last of Us actor is reportedly circling an unknown role alongside Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington in the follow-up to Scott's 2000 epic Gladiator.



The original film followed Russell Crowe's Maximus Decimus Meridius, a former general who is sold into slavery and forced to fight as a gladiator under the rule of the evil Roman emperor Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix.



The sequel will tell the story of Mescal's character Lucius, the son of Maximus' lover Lucilla and the nephew of Commodus. Nielsen is set to reprise her role as Lucilla, while Djimon Hounsou is also rumoured to return as Juba, Maximus' ally.



Gladiator 2 will be directed and produced by Scott from a script by David Scarpa, who previously wrote the screenplays for Scott's movies All the Money in the World and Napoleon. It is due to be released on 22 November 2024.



Pascal is one of the most in-demand actors at the moment thanks to his roles in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian. He is expected to attend the Cannes Film Festival later this month to support Pedro Almodovar's short film, Strange Way of Life, in which he stars alongside Ethan Hawke. He has also wrapped filming Ethan Coen's action-comedy Drive-Away Dolls and the drama Freaky Tales.