Judy Craymer determined to make third Mamma Mia! film

Judy Craymer is determined to make a third 'Mamma Mia!' film.

The 65-year-old producer has worked on both the original stage production and the two movies in the musical based on ABBA's songs and hopes that another film can be made.

Speaking to Deadline, Judy said: "It's in its earliest stages. I don't want to over-egg it, but I know there's a trilogy there."

The producer revealed that her ideas for the new film involve bringing back popular characters such as Meryl Steep's Donna – who had died in the events of the 2018 film 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' – and Cher's Ruby, mother to Donna and grandmother to Sophie (Amanda Seyfried).

Craymer said: "There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back – and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna."

The producer explained that progress on the movie is likely to be slow as any developments must come with the blessing of ABBA members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, who share the rights to the production with her.

Craymer explained: "We want to do another movie, and they're (being cautious).

"But that's the story of the last 25 years – there's always a sense of caution from them, and we're all getting older now. Obviously, anything to do with the music, they have to be okay with."

Ol Parker directed 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' and previously claimed that Craymer had plans in place for another film.

He told Screen Rant: "Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy. That's all I can say.

"The first one made an enormous amount of money, and I think we made a fair amount, too. I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn't it be lovely?"