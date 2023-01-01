Jessica Chastain and Samuel L. Jackson score nominations for 2023 Tony Awards

- NEWS
Jessica Chastain and Samuel L. Jackson were nominated for the 2023 Tony Awards on Tuesday.
The Oscar-winning star received her first Tony nod for her performance A Doll's House and was recognised in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category alongside Jodie Comer for Prima Facie, Jessica Hecht for Summer, 1976, and Audra McDonald for Ohio State Murders.
Meanwhile, Jackson scored his first Tony for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for the revival of August Wilson's play The Piano Lesson, and Annaleigh Ashford and Sara Bareilles received nods for leading actress in a musical for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Into the Woods, respectively.
Over in the leading actor in a musical category, Josh Groban, Brian d'Arcy James and Ben Platt were nominated for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Into the Woods, and Parade, respectively.
The Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play shortlist is another star-studded category at this year's theatre awards. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins were both nominated for Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog alongside Wendell Pierce for Death of a Salesman, Sean Hayes for Good Night, Oscar and Stephen McKinley Henderson for Between Riverside and Crazy.
The stage adaptation of the movie Some Like It Hot topped the nominations overall with 13, followed by & Juliet, New York, New York, and Shucked with nine.
The 76th Annual Tony Awards will be hosted by Ariana DeBose at the United Palace in New York City on 11 June.
The main list of nominees is as follows:
Best Musical:
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Play:
Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt
Best Revival of a Musical:
Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Revival of a Play:
August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
A Doll's House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:
Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play:
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo'
Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:
Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
Best Book of a Musical:
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre:
Almost Famous
Kimberly Akimbo
KPOP
Shucked
Some Like It Hot