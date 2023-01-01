Jessica Chastain and Samuel L. Jackson score nominations for 2023 Tony Awards

Jessica Chastain and Samuel L. Jackson were nominated for the 2023 Tony Awards on Tuesday.

The Oscar-winning star received her first Tony nod for her performance A Doll's House and was recognised in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category alongside Jodie Comer for Prima Facie, Jessica Hecht for Summer, 1976, and Audra McDonald for Ohio State Murders.

Meanwhile, Jackson scored his first Tony for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for the revival of August Wilson's play The Piano Lesson, and Annaleigh Ashford and Sara Bareilles received nods for leading actress in a musical for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Into the Woods, respectively.

Over in the leading actor in a musical category, Josh Groban, Brian d'Arcy James and Ben Platt were nominated for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Into the Woods, and Parade, respectively.

The Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play shortlist is another star-studded category at this year's theatre awards. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins were both nominated for Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog alongside Wendell Pierce for Death of a Salesman, Sean Hayes for Good Night, Oscar and Stephen McKinley Henderson for Between Riverside and Crazy.

The stage adaptation of the movie Some Like It Hot topped the nominations overall with 13, followed by & Juliet, New York, New York, and Shucked with nine.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will be hosted by Ariana DeBose at the United Palace in New York City on 11 June.

The main list of nominees is as follows:

Best Musical:

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Play:

Ain't No Mo'

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Revival of a Musical:

Into the Woods

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Revival of a Play:

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

A Doll's House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play:

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo'

Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Book of a Musical:

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre:

Almost Famous

Kimberly Akimbo

KPOP

Shucked

Some Like It Hot